Choi Kang Hee reveals working odd jobs: 'Those who don't work, don't eat'

Choi Kang Hee reveals working odd jobs as waitress and house cleaner

Choi Kang Hee recently revealed that she worked as a waitress and house cleaner while maintaining distance from entertainment industry.

Speaking exclusively in an episode of Point of Omniscient Interfere, the actress revealed: "I haven't been acting since three years ago. I told my family I wanted to stop, and my family agreed. They told me I can do what I want to do. I changed my phone number and told my manager to stop receiving any scripts and screenplays to look over."

The South Korean actress further shared that after working in the industry for 25 years, the actress had reached her limit.

Hee mentioned that it was a vital experience, discovering her interests and working jobs that brought contentment.

"I wasn't happy. I worked for 25 years. But I wondered 'What am I good at' so I tried out various things. My life's motto is 'Those who don't work, don't eat,' So I had to do something," she shared.

She added, "I was curious about what else I could do other than being an actress. So I went to school to be a broadcast writer and learned to edit. I even worked a part-time job at a restaurant, washing dishes."

Choi Kang Hee opened up about her own YouTube channel, sharing events outside of the entertainment industry.