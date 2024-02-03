What will be Kate Garraway's next move after Derek's funeral?

File Footage

Derek Draper, who battled the ravages of COVID-19 since falling ill in March 2020, was laid to rest at his funeral held yesterday.

A former New Labour lobbyist turned psychotherapist, Derek passed away at the age of 56 on January 3 this year following a cardiac arrest.

The funeral service occurred at the historic St Mary the Virgin church in Primrose Hill, north London, just three miles away from the family home where Kate, the presenter of Good Morning Britain, tirelessly worked to keep him alive.

With the funeral now concluded, and Kate Garraway returning to a home without Derek, one can only fathom the extent of her devastation.

Those close to her believe she will soon return to work, prompted as much by necessity as desire. Closing Derek's psychotherapy company landed Kate with a huge £716,000 tax bill. She is said to have spent hundreds of thousands of pounds on his care, and now faces selling their home.

The faintest of silver linings is that the nation has become ever-more endeared to Kate, a thoroughly likeable, intelligent woman.

One job that could be the answer to her financial prayers would be to take Holly Willoughby's place on the prestigious This Morning sofa. ITV bosses have been urged to hand Kate the job, which could pay up to £700,000. Alongside her would be close friend Ben Shephard.

One source at the channel said: 'It is a no-brainer to get Kate on This Morning. It would save her financially and she would also be perfect. She's clever, but with the light touch. She and Ben are so close and have the most wonderful chemistry.'



