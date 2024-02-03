Kim Kardashian reacts to North's 'happy' relationship with Bianca Censori

Kim Kardashian no longer harbours reservations about North's relationship with her dad Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori.

Speaking to Us Weekly, a source revealed that the reality star is trying to come to terms with North’s “happy relationship” with West’s new wife, Bianca Censori.



“Kim and Kanye may not always see eye to eye, but they have managed an amicable relationship based solely on their kids,” they shared.

“Kim knows that North has a happy relationship with Bianca [Censori] and that’s all that matters to her.

The Kardashians star is also understood to be finally content with the status of her relationship with ex-husband Kanye West.



The SKIMS mogul was recently spotted out and about with the Yeezy mogul, accompanied by their daughter North, 10, and her friends at Nobu in Los Angeles.

The insider shared: “What happens in their personal life is none of her business, just like she knows that Kanye doesn’t pry into her personal life either.”

The former couple was married for nearly a decade before Kim filed for divorce from the rapper in 2020.

They have since shared a rocky relationship, particularly due to Kanye’s public outbursts attacking the mom of four and the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

The source insisted that despite the sour patch in their relationship after separation, Kim and Kanye have “really overcome those challenges.”

“They’re able to communicate in a mature manner and Kim is happy where things are at,” they added.