Lizzo's dancers' harassment case to proceed as Judge denies dismissal

A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge has denied singer Lizzo's request to dismiss a sexual harassment lawsuit filed against her by several former backup dancers.

This decision means the case will proceed to trial, potentially igniting renewed public discourse surrounding power dynamics and accountability within the music industry.

The decision was made in response to a lawsuit filed on August 1, 2023, in which Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez claimed they were subjected to workplace harassment, abuse, and discrimination while working for the 35-year-old musician, whose real name is Melissa Jefferson, and her Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc.

Ron Zambrano, an attorney based in Los Angeles, is representing the three women. “We’re very pleased with the judge’s ruling, and we absolutely consider it a victory on balance,” Zambrano said in a statement to People magazine.

He went on to say that Judge Mark H. Epstein "did dismiss a few allegations," citing claims that dancers were put on "hold" while not on tour, that Davis was subjected to fat-shaming, and that there was a nude picture session.

“However, all the other claims remain, including sexual, religious and racial discrimination, sexual harassment, the demeaning visits to the Bananenbar in Amsterdam and Crazy Horse in Paris, false imprisonment, and assault. The ruling also rightfully signals that Lizzo — or any celebrity — is not insulated from this sort of reprehensible conduct merely because she is famous. We now look forward to conducting discovery and preparing the case for trial.”

Stefan Friedman, a spokesman for Lizzo, told Entertainment Tonight, "We are pleased that Judge Epstein wisely threw out all or part of four of the plaintiffs’ causes of action. Lizzo is grateful to the judge for seeing through much of the noise and recognizing who she is — a strong woman who exists to lift others up and spread positivity. We plan to appeal all elements that the judge chose to keep in the lawsuit and are confident we will prevail."