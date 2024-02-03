Royal family breaks silence on Kate Middleton's health condition

Palace officials have reportedly rejected all 'nonsense' claims about Princess Kate's health conditions.



Officials at Kensington Palace have broken their silence on claims by Spanish media that the future Queen was in a "coma" and in "great danger" after a recent surgery.



The palace has dismissed the claims as ‘total nonsense’ and ‘totally made up’.



Journalist Concha Calleja claimed doctors had to act quickly as they were 'saving her life' in a broadcast the day before she was released from hospital



The 59-year-old, on Spanish TV as a royal expert, claimed the medical team's 'drastic' actions included intubating the 42-year-old Princess of Wales and putting her in an induced coma.

She claimed: 'There were serious complications that they didn't expect because the operation went well, but the post-operative period didn't go so well.'

However, the Palace has rubbished the claims about Kate's condition. "It's total nonsense," a source told The Telegraph. "No attempt was made by that journalist to fact-check anything that she said with anyone in the household."

"It's fundamentally totally made up, and I'll use polite English here: it's absolutely not the case."



Kate Middleton, who has returned home after a two-week stay in hospital following abdominal surgery, has thanked to fans in her first statement.



The Prince and Princess of Wales are 'grateful' for fans sending good wishes to the future Queen, who's now making good progress at home following a 13-day hospital stay.

William and Kate, in reaction to the outpouring of well wishes from across the globe, said: “The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world."

Kate, who settles in back at home in Windsor, also gave a special thanks to the "diligent nursing staff" at the London Clinic, where she underwent abdominal surgery on Jan January 16.