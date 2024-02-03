Jason Momoa reveals surprising career choice if he wasn’t an actor

Jason Momoa would do anything to help save the planet.

The Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom actor, 44, opened up about an alternate career path he would’ve chosen during PEOPLE in 10 this week as he discussed his upcoming travel docuseries, On the Roam.

Momoa shared that if he wasn’t an actor, he would have delved into politics to that he could make a real difference in helping save the planet.

“I’d wanna do something to help the environment,” he told the outlet.

“The way the world’s going, I would've, if I was still young Jason, 12-year-old Jason, I'd probably try to do something to get into politics, really fight for our planet.”

He added, “If I could go back and be in sixth grade, I would make my life go towards making a change.”

Momoa also touched up on some of the sustainability practices he follows at home and teaches others in a bid to make a change.

“I would just start in the home. Like, what are the small things you can do on how to save energy?” he explained, adding, “What are we taking in that we can consider, ‘Do we need that?’”

Momoa also founded an aluminium-bottled water brand, Mananalu Pure Water, which aims to remove one water bottle’s worth of plastic from ocean-bound waste for every bottle purchased.