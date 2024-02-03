Dylan Sprouse recalls ‘vicious’ fight with brother Cole on Suite Life set

The Sprouse brothers could really get wild in the heat of the moment.

Dylan Sprouse took a trip down memory lane shooting the hit Disney Channel show, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, as he recalled getting into a “vicious fistfight” with his brother Cole on in the dressing room.

In an interview with E! News, he shared that “Cole and I forget why, this is great. We had a vicious fistfight one time, like we were brothers, and this is again puberty, you know, brothers fight.”

He continued, “We were like, scrapping in the back, we were taking it through the hallways, like wrestling and fighting.”

However, the brothers were knocked into their senses as a fan popped in to say hello.

“We got a knock on the dressing room door and the door opens and it's a fan,” he said. “She was like, ‘Hey, would you mind if I took a picture with you?’

“And Cole goes, ‘Do you want to come back in five minutes?’ And she’s like, ‘Yeah, sure.’ She shuts the door and we both busted out laughing so hard, we didn't even know why we were fighting. But that's brothers for you.”

The comments come after the Riverdale actor admitted his memories of filming the sitcom were a bit murkier.

“If I'm being fully honest, when you shoot that many episodes of a show, they kind of all blend together as one big amorphous memory,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “I don't really remember too much of that period.”