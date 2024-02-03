Miley Cyrus may BLOOM ‘Flowers’ at Grammy Awards

Miley Cyrus to perform at the Grammys

Miley Cyrus is going to be big at the Grammys.



The seasoned hitmaker, who is this time around nominated for six prizes, is anticipated to perform her hit song Flowers, live at the event, which will broadcast on CBS and Paramount+.

To prepare for his major performance on Sunday, Cyrus spent his Friday afternoon in downtown Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena.

According to a person with direct knowledge of the matter, Cyrus is in excellent vocal shape, and the rehearsal was "blow-you-away good."

It is thought that she will be performing the song live for the first time since its release in January 2023 at her Grammy appearance.

The energetic empowerment song Flowers is a contender for Song of the Year and Record of the Year awards. According to Variety, it is the front-runner for Record of the Year.

The album that produced Flowers, Cyrus' Endless Summer Vacation, is a candidate for Album of the Year. She has fierce competition in that category, including Midnights by Taylor Swift.

Endless Summer Vacation is nominated for best pop vocal album, while Flowers is also up for best pop solo performance.

With her work with Brandi Carlile on Thousand Miles, Cyrus received her sixth nomination for best pop duo/vocal performance.