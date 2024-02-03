Sofía Vergara, Surgeon Justin Saliman head out for L.A. dinner date

Sofía Vergara head out for LA date with Justin Saliman

Sofía Vergara is having a good time with beau Justin Saliman, less than a year after filing for divorce from ex Joe Manganiello.



On February 1, the former cast member of Modern Family was seen leaving with a surgeon for dinner in Los Angeles. Walking entering Cipriani Beverly Hills together, the pair was captured in photos with the America's Got Talent judge grinning for the cameras.

For her night out, Sofía wore an all-black outfit consisting of a long coat, silk leggings, boots, and a sheer corset top. In the meantime, the orthopaedic surgeon wore jeans, boots, a leather jacket, and a blue flannel.

Six months have passed since Sofía and Joe Manganiello filed for divorce following seven years of marriage, when her potential new romance may begin. The Magic Mike alum has moved on with Caitlin O'Connor, so it seems that not only the Griselda star has found love since their breakup.

Regarding the events that transpired between Sofía and Joe, 47, the 51-year-old just gave a very clear explanation.

"My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn't want to be an old mom," Sofía, who has son Manolo, 32, with ex Joe Gonzalez told El País in January. "I feel it's not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that's not for me anymore."