Selena Gomez share intimate ‘morning’ details with Benny Blanco in picture

Selena Gomez spends 'mornings' with Benny Blanco

Instagram serves as an romance update platform for Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco.



An intimate peek into her life with the record producer was provided by the Wizards of Waverly Place alum, over two months after they went public with their romance.

Selena was cuddled up in bed with a fuzzy blanket in a recent picture that appeared to have been taken by Benny. The 31-year-old nuzzled into a cushion and closed her eyes, seemingly sleepy.

Selena Gomez/Instagram,

"Mornings with you," Selena wrote as a caption for the intimate photo on Instagram Stories on February 2, tagging Benny (actual name Benjamin Joseph Levin).

Additionally, the pair has not shied away from PDA. Since announcing their romance in December, they haven't really been keeping their hands to themselves; being intimate all over the place, from New York City to the Golden Globes after-parties.

"He is my absolute everything in my heart," Selena wrote in a Dec. 7 Instagram comments. "Why has he been the best thing that's ever happened to me?"

In addition to saying that she's at her "happiest," the Only Murders in the Building actress continued, "He's still better than anyone I've ever been with."

The creator of Rare Beauty previously disclosed her preferences in a partner, pointing out that the heart desires what it desires—and that it desires a person with a strong sense of humour.

"You just gotta be nice and please make me laugh," she shared on SiriusXM Hits 1 LA in August. "And also just be good to my family and people around you."