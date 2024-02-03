A Place In The Sun presenter Jonnie Irwin passes away

TV host Jonnie revealed in November that his cancer had spread to his brain

A Place in The Sun's Jonnie Irwin has passed away at the age of 50, his wife Jessica Holmes announced in a heartbreaking tribute on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, Jessica described her beloved partner, with whom she shares sons Rex, five, and two-year-old twins Rafa and Cormac, as a 'truly remarkable husband'.

TV host Jonnie revealed in November that his cancer had spread to his brain after first being diagnosed with the disease in 2020.

Sharing a sweet snap of her and Jonnie to his account, Jessica penned: 'It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Jonnie’s passing. A truly remarkable soul, he fought bravely against cancer with unwavering strength and courage'.

'Jonnie touched the lives of so many with his kindness, warmth, and infectious spirit'.

She continued: 'At this time, we kindly ask for the privacy of Jonnie’s family as they navigate through this profound loss. Their grief is immeasurable, and your thoughts, prayers, and support are deeply appreciated'.

'As we remember the beautiful moments shared with Jonnie, let us celebrate a life well-lived and a legacy that will forever be etched in our hearts. Jonnie may be gone from our sight, but his love, laughter, and memories will live on'.

She added: 'Rest in peace, dear Jonnie. You will be dearly missed, but never forgotten'.