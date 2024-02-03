Phoebe Dynevor weighs in on her newfound celebrity status after Bridgerton success

Phoebe Dynevor reflects on rising popularity after Bridgerton success

Phoebe Dynevor has recently shared best advice she received from her mother following the success of Bridgerton.



In a new interview with Elle UK, Phoebe said, “My mum's best advice has been to just enjoy it all.”

The actress’ mother Sally, who rose to fame with her role in Coronation Street, explained how to cope with celebrity status.

“There was a certain point with 'Bridgerton' where I was over-analysing everything and my mum told me to just embrace it all, and not to be terrified of it,” remarked the 28-year-old.

While discussing about the idea of fame, Phoebe stated, “Fame doesn't do great things to people in the public eye - particularly men! She's really helped me navigate it all.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Phoebe disclosed she came from an acting family as her grandmother was a theatre and television actress as well as her dad Tim Dynevor is also an actor-and-screenwriter.

Reflecting on rising popularity, Phoebe noted she is much happier being at home than on the red carpet or events.

Calling herself as a real hermit, the actress pointed out, “Day to day I'm very low key though. I'm happiest at home in my tracksuit and I never leave my neighbourhood in North London.”

“I have my little coffee place that I go to every day and I read and I'm a real hermit!” she added.