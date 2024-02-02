Selena Gomez’s ex BFF Francia Raisa gives blessings to Benny Blanco romance

Selena Gomez’s former best friend and kidney donor Francia Raisa approves of her new relationship with Benny Blanco.

Speaking to Extra during Wednesday night’s Go Red for Women concert in New York City, Raisa fondly recalled her first time meeting Blanco and gave her blessings to the budding romance.

“Oh, my God – it’s about time!’ the 35-year-old actress quipped, gushing over her pal’s new beau by declaring, “I love Benny. He’s great!”

Raisa further recalled her first time meeting Blanco: “He wore a Dora the Explorer jacket when I first met him and I was like, Bet, we love you. ¿Donde está mi mapa?” translating to, "Where is my map?"



But Raisa wasn’t finished spreading the love, extending her well-wishes to Gomez’s long-time pal Taylor Swift and her whirlwind romance with NFL star Travis Kelce.

“I’m happy for Taylor ‘cause I’ve known Taylor a really long time, too. I’m really, really happy for her,” she gushed.



While celebrating the flourishing love lives of her friends, The How I Met Your Father star opened up about her own – admitting that “this year, [she is] ready for a partner.”

“I’m not messing around. I’m literally telling guys when I meet them, ‘I’m 35. I’m not wasting my time. If I’m wasting my time, tell me…” she reflected.