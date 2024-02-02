Queen Camilla reveals her children favourite show

File Footage

Queen Camilla revealed that she doesn't watch Love Island but mentioned that her children are fans, during a conversation with former Islander Tasha Ghouri and Strictly Come Dancing's Johannes Radebe at a community center in Cambridge today.

The 76-year-old King's wife responded to Tasha's question about watching Love Island with, 'No, I don't, but my children do.'

Tom Parker Bowles, 49, and his younger sister Laura Lopes, 46, are the Queen's children from her first marriage to Andrew Parker Bowles.

Upon her arrival at the newly opened Meadows Community Centre today, Camilla looked delighted as she chatted with excited young well-wishers.

Yesterday, the Queen said the King is 'getting on' and 'doing his best' following his three-night stay in hospital. She was asked how her husband was faring as she opened a new Maggie's cancer support centre at the Royal Free Hospital in London.

The King was discharged from The London Clinic on Monday, after undergoing a successful procedure for an enlarged prostate, and appeared in good spirits as he left the hospital with his wife at his side.

Queen Camilla is the most senior member of the royal family undertaking public engagements as the King is recuperating and the Princess of Wales is recovering from abdominal surgery, with Prince William taking a break from royal events to support his family.



