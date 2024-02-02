Kevin Costner takes jibe at ex-wife Christine Baumgartner over dating Josh Connor

File Footage

Kevin Costner has recently taken a jibe at his ex-wife Christine Baumgartner after she’s romantically involved with the actor’s former friend Josh Connor.



A source spilled to Star magazine, “Kevin finds the whole thing hilarious.”

“Kevin just hopes Josh has deep pockets because Christine has expensive taste!” shared an insider.

Earlier, Christine reportedly filed for divorce from Kevin in May 2023 and after that, she began finding a new man to support her financially.

“Christine's training her new man to finance her lavish lifestyle. He's paying for everything, dinners out, vacations, gifts,” said an insider.

The source told the outlet, “People are shaking their heads, saying, ‘Poor guy,’ but Josh is totally smitten. Kevin feels like she’s his problem now!”

“Kevin had strong suspicions that something was going on between Christine and Josh,” revealed an insider.

The source noted, “Their close [bond] was a real elephant in the room.”

“Christine doesn’t think Kevin has anything to complain about,” continued an insider.

The source pointed out, “Josh has been Christine’s rock throughout the divorce ordeal. If Kevin has a problem with that, that’s on him.”

Meanwhile, the source added, “Josh was initially just a friend," the source added. "He is a divorced dad and understands what she’s been going through. They both love the ocean and beach life. It’s something that makes Christine happy.”