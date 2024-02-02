Holly Willoughby makes pal Christine Lampard 45th birthday exceptionally memorable

Christine Lampard is celebrating 45th birthday

On Friday, Holly Willoughby extended warm birthday wishes to her close friend Christine Lampard, who celebrated her 45th birthday.

The former This Morning host, 42, who will be celebrating her birthday next week, took to social media to share a gorgeous photo of the two enjoying a drink.

In the picture, both dressed elegantly in stunning black gowns and holding cocktails, the duo looked sensational. The snapshot was posted for Holly's 8.5 million followers to see.

She added a caption on the stunning shot reading: 'Happy birthday to my beautiful friend @christinelampard… here’s to my fellow Aquarian! Love ya'.

Holly and Christine are part of the same girl gang and last month, Holly headed on her first girls' night out after retreating from the limelight in the wake of her terrifying kidnapping ordeal in October.



She took a three-month hiatus after stepping down from This Morning when she learned she was a victim of an alleged 'kidnap and murder plot'.