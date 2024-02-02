Issa Rae shows concerns about Hollywood's future: 'Scared and clueless'

Issa Rae is open about her opinions on the status of the entertainment industry right now.



In an online cover story for Time magazine released on Thursday, the actress, writer, and producer held Hollywood executives accountable for abandoning their pledges to enhance diversity and representation.

“I’ve never seen Hollywood this scared and clueless, and at the mercy of Wall Street,” Rae said, before later adding, “I’m sorry, but there aren’t a lot of smart executives anymore. And a lot of them have aged out and are holding on to their positions and refusing to let young blood get in.”

According to the star of Insecure, project creative decisions are being made by executives with too much involvement.

“Now these conglomerate leaders are also making the decisions about Hollywood. Y’all aren’t creative people. Stick to the money,” she said. “The people that are taking chances are on platforms like TikTok: That’s what’s getting the eyeballs of the youth. So you’re killing your own industry.”

The Barbie actress made her remarks a few weeks after Max cancelled the second season of her show Rap Sh!t. Additionally, Rae is having an incredibly difficult 2023—one that she called "not fun at all."

Although Rae's current contract with what was then known as WarnerMedia is for five years overall and was signed in 2021, it doesn't restrict her from considering other chances. Rae's partnership with HBO started in 2016.

Time reported that Rae feels "secure" in her relationship with HBO at the present, but earlier this week, Rae told Porter that she is considering other creative opportunities in light of her show's recent cancellation.

“You’re seeing so many Black shows get cancelled, you’re seeing so many executives — especially on the DEI side — get canned. You’re seeing very clearly now that our stories are less of a priority,” Rae said at the time. “It’s made me take more steps to try to be independent down the line if I have to.”