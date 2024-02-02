Rust Shooting Case Reinstatement: Alec Baldwin pleads not guilty

Alec Baldwin pleads not guilty to shooing case

Alec Baldwin once again finds himself at the bargain of pleading guilty or non-guilty.



The Emmy winner entered a not guilty plea to charges pertaining to the death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during on-set shooting, just weeks after a grand jury reinstated his involuntary manslaughter accusation.

Baldwin entered his plea in a Santa Fe court on January 31 and waived his right to an arraignment, according to court records that E! News was able to obtain.

The documents also indicate that the 65-year-old was allowed to stay free without having to provide collateral.

During a rehearsal on the Rust set in October 2021, Hutchins, 42, was shot and killed by a lead projectile fired from a historic handgun that Baldwin was holding.

Baldwin entered a not guilty plea to the charge of involuntary manslaughter in February 2023.

His attorneys claimed that the prosecution had committed "a basic legal error" by charging him under a firearm-enhancement statute that had not been passed at the time of the shooting, leading to the dismissal of the charge that April.

Baldwin was accused of two distinct counts of involuntary manslaughter, all of which are felonies, in the grand jury's indictment from January 19, which E! News was able to obtain.

"Negligent use of a firearm" is one of the charges, and "without due caution or circumspection" is another.

The latter also claims that he killed Hutchins "by an act committed with the total disregard or indifference for the safety of others."

The actor can only be found guilty on one of the counts, according to the indictment. According to NBC News, he may receive a maximum term of 18 months in prison if found guilty.

The day the charge was announced, Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro, Baldwin's attorneys, told E! News, "We look forward to our day in court."

Director Joel Souza was also injured in the shooting, but Baldwin has long denied any involvement.

The 30 Rock alum claimed in an interview with ABC News in December 2021 that he hadn't pressed the trigger on the gun and that he had been informed it was filled only with blanks and didn't contain any live shots.