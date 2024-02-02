Jennifer Lopez transforms with curly hairstyle in sneak peek of movie 'Atlas'

Jennifer Lopez's first Look unveiled in Netflix 2024 reel in Atlas.

Jennifer Lopez, makes her debut in the sci-fi adventure Atlas, as revealed in a recent Netflix sizzle reel showcasing their 2024 projects.

In the sneak peek, Lopez is seen sporting a black top and curly shaggy hair, complemented by nude-toned makeup, capturing attention with her distinct look.

The Bronx native's expression reflects a sense of terror, hinting at a gripping plot.

Atlas revolves around a brilliant data analyst, portrayed by Lopez, who harbors a deep distrust of artificial intelligence and embarks on a mission to apprehend a renegade robot with an enigmatic shared past.

The film, directed by Brad Peyton and written by Aron Eli Coleite, also features Simu Liu, Sterling K. Brown, and Abraham Popoola in prominent roles."



The partnership, announced in June 2021, aims to deliver a diverse range of films, TV series, and both scripted and unscripted content, with a particular focus on supporting women actors, writers, and filmmakers.

Lopez's recent film credits include The Mother and Shotgun Wedding, with her upcoming project This Is Me...Now set to premiere this month, starring Derek Hough and Trevor Noah.

Noah recently shared his surprise when approached by Lopez for a cameo in her upcoming project.

He admitted thinking it was a prank when Lopez personally called him for the role.

Recounted the moment, stating, "That was a random call where your phone rings, and it's Jennifer Lopez, and you're like, This must be a prank."

And she wants you to come and do a cameo in her visual experience, and you're like, "Whoa. I mean, I don't know what I'm doing, but OK, I'll join in."

