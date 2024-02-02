Kim Kardashian channels Bianca Censori's style in attempt to impress Kanye West?

Fans believed she was copying the look of Bianca, after observing the makeup mogul's recent outfit

Kim Kardashian is facing an accusation of imitating her ex-husband Kanye West's partner, Bianca Censori, with a striking outfit.

Kim, 43, Kayne, 46, their daughter North West, 10, and other family members were recently spotted leaving a luxe restaurant in Malibu, California.

The former couple had an uncomfortable family dinner at Nobu Malibu in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

The Skims co-founder turned heads in a black tube top fastened with a buckle, revealing her sculpted abs and a generous amount of cleavage.

She paired the top with full-length fuzzy black pants and black boots. A flowing, open, full-length black fuzzy trench coat trailed behind her in the wind.

Kim held a cellphone in one hand and a distinctive Balenciaga clutch purse designed to resemble a crystal stiletto shoe.

Despite her unique style, some fans believed she was copying the look of Bianca, aged 28, after observing the makeup mogul's recent outfit.

These opinions were shared on a popular Kardashian-themed Reddit forum.

The original poster said, "Her creative vision is screaming for HELP!"

"It’s like she wants to recall his BDSM desires by wearing weird stuff like Bianca but won’t fully commit, because it isn’t her," one fan pointed out.

A second added, "If there's anything we know about Kim is that she says 'copy/paste' to a lot of things."

A third revealed, "Bianca inspired much?"

A fourth joked, "Her trying to impress kanye."