Lorraine Kelly recalls beautiful memories with Phillip Schofield, Holly Willoughby

the 64-year-old television veteran shared her thoughts on the duo

Lorraine Kelly has openly admitted to feeling a sense of 'missing' Phillip Schofield and his on-screen partner Holly Willoughby at ITV, stemming from his affair scandal last year.

In the most recent episode of Woman And Home magazine, the 64-year-old television veteran shared her thoughts on the duo.

Both of the veteran hosts departed from their enduring roles as presenters on This Morning following the revelation of Schofield's 'unwise but not illegal' involvement with a younger colleague.

She admitted: 'If you’d told me at the start of [last] year that Holly [Willoughby] and Phil [Schofield] wouldn’t be [on This Morning], I wouldn’t have believed you. But you know what? The show will continue. She’ll be fine. He’ll be fine. It will all be OK.'

In May last year, Phillip, 61, stepped down from presenting the magazine show after 20 years alongside his best pal Holly, when his affair was made public.

She went on: 'They’re good people. I miss them. They’re smashing, they made me laugh a lot and every time I was on This Morning as a guest, they were a delight.'