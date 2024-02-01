Kate Middleton's new video released to mark her major milestone

Princess Kate is seen smiling and enjoying moments with children in new video

Kate Middleton, who continues her recovery at home, is seen smiling and enjoying moments with children in new video released to mark the first anniversary of a special project close to the future Queen's heart.



Taking to Instagram, The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood shared a video to celebrate one year of Shaping Us, the campaign that the Princess of Wales launched in January 2023 to further highlight the importance of the early years of a person's life.



The video, showing Kate in good spirits, was released to mark a special milestone of the Princess who's recuperating from surgery with her husband Prince William and their three children at home in Windsor.

The sweet video was captioned: "What a year it’s been since the launch of #ShapingUs!" the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood captioned their post. "Our campaign highlights the unique importance of early childhood. From pregnancy to the age of five, our brains develop faster than at any other time in our lives. Our experiences, surroundings, and relationships at that very young age, shape the adults we become and the society we create together."

Kate's several engagements, she undertook in the past 12 months tied to her campaign, are included in the video.

The mother-of-three's work took her everywhere from the classroom with youngsters to the rugby field, when she visited the Maidenhead Rugby Club in June to speak with men about the impact of male caregivers and sports on children.

The post was also voiced over with Princess Kate's speech from the symposium where she said: "People often ask me why I focus my time on early childhood. Well, the answer is because I care deeply about making a positive difference in helping the most vulnerable and supporting those who are most in need."

