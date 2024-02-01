'RHOBH': Kyle Richards confesses fears over marriage with Mauricio Umansky

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are currently going through a rough patch in marriage

Kyle Richards admitted in a preview of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills that she is concerned about her marriage to Mauricio Umansky.

The 55-year-old reality star explained that since Umansky’s growing has sabotaged their ability to progress in their marriage.

Spilling beans on their relationship, the Bravolebrity expressed grief while initiating a private conversation with friend, noting: "He has to say yes to more things because the Agency is expanding so much."

She continued: "So I'm like, if we're having an issue why can't you give that energy that you give to the company?"

Kyle straight-up affirmed with all the cameras directing towards her, “If there’s not effort, we’re not going to end up together.”

According to PEOPLE, the couple “have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family.”

Mauricio and Kyle issued a joint statement, shutting down rumors surrounding their divorce and admitted to having a rough year last year.

The duo has been married since January 1996, after meeting at a nightclub. They share four daughters, including Farrah Brittany from Kyle’s first marriage.