Drew Barrymore gives insight into how George Clooney 'saved' her

Drew Barrymore acknowledges that George Clooney provided at least one insightful advice piece.



This week, Austin Butler and Callum Turner, stars of Masters of the Air, had a conversation with the actress on The Drew Barrymore Show. Barrymore recalled working with Oscar winner Turner, who just acted in Clooney's film The Boys in the Boat.

"So, George Clooney. As an actor, I loved working with him. He saved me from doing things that I don’t think were serving me as an actor," said Barrymore, who worked with him on the 2002 film Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, which Clooney also directed.

"He would say, ‘You never keep eye contact with people in a scene,' " recalled Barrymore, 48. "I’m like, ‘Well, 'cause it’s so intimate. Should we make out while we’re at it?' Like, eye contact is insane."

British actor Turner, 33, joked to the host, "I’m feeling the pressure to not take my eyes off you right now!"

Barrymore added, "It’s a very big deal in life, eye contact, and I almost feel like it's a little invasive so I sort of shy away from it. But George helped me realize I should not do that."

In October 2022, Clooney, then 62, made an appearance on Barrymore's talk programme. She spoke with Entertainment Tonight at the time about the reconnection and the episode's filming, where he played her "therapist."

Barrymore asserts that seeing Clooney's romance with wife Amal is sufficient guidance on dating.

“For me, looking at him and the way that he kind of held out for the right one is really good dating advice for all of us," said Barrymore at the time.

"I know that George is someone who always wants the best for people too. I think he sees sort of bad behaviour or negligent behaviour or, like, cuckoo behaviour and goes, ‘No, no,’ but he’s also the guy that is playing pranks, having the most fun."

"[He] is totally devious and delicious, so he sort of embodies someone who is on the right life path like a very sage human being he always has been," she added to ET.