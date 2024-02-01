Drew Barrymore recalls Austin Butler in the role of savior for her

Austin Butler is not hesitating when it comes to helping his friends.



The 32-year-old Elvis performer made an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on Tuesday to promote his new historical drama miniseries Masters of the Air on Apple TV+ with Callum Turner.

Drew Barrymore admitted to her audience during the show that she was a little anxious about an impending date.

“Funny enough, I have my first date in a long time,” the host, 48, began.

She acknowledged that she wasn't enthusiastic for the evening, but Turner, 33, interrupted and said he was. "I'm not. I dread these things because, yeah, they’re awkward," Barrymore remarked.

Turner inquired about the details of the meeting, wanting to know more about it.

“We were gonna go all the way downtown for this long dinner. Everyone says when you go on a date with someone, 'Don’t do the dinner. Do a drink.' But I don’t know any better,” the Charlie's Angels alum said.

Regarding the evening schedule, Butler remarked, "I like the dinner," adding that having a meal together allows you to "actually talk."

“You’re going to have a great time,” he assured her.

Barrymore asked what to do if she had "weird vibes" from her date, demonstrating her continued reluctance.

“Then you go to the bathroom and call a friend, and you have them give you a surprise call” Butler suggested. “You want me to do that?”

Barrymore admitted that she had met the "complete stranger" on "a dating app," feeling relieved.