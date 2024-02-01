Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's California mansion nightmare

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's idyllic California mansion has turned into a legal battleground due to water damage leading to a pervasive mold infestation.

The couple, who acquired the luxurious property in September 2019 for $20 million, now finds themselves entangled in a legal dispute stemming from issues that arose in April 2020.



Details from the lawsuit, filed in May 2023 and obtained by Page Six, outline troubles with the pool and spa, including "porous waterproofing" that facilitated mold contamination and related problems.

The complaint also notes a water leak appearing at the barbecue area on the deck during the same timeframe.

The mansion, equipped with seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and a plethora of amenities such as an indoor basketball court, bowling alley, home theater, spa, and more, has transformed from a dream home into an ongoing headache for the celebrity couple.

Jonas and Chopra, through their trustee, are seeking "consequential damages."

The complaint emphasizes the need for reimbursement for repair costs, compensation for loss of use, and additional damages caused by the alleged conduct of the defendants.



While the exact costs remain undetermined, the lawsuit indicates that waterproofing issues alone are expected to exceed $1.5 million, with estimated "general damages" reaching around $2.5 million.