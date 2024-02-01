Zelda Williams reveals Robin Williams inspired her to pursue career in Hollywood

Zelda Williams remembers her late father Robin Williams

Zelda Williams has recently revealed her late father Robin Williams inspired her to pursue career in Hollywood.



Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Zelda said, “I was fascinated by it early.”

“When you're that young, I don't think you grasp that it's a job, really; just like a fun thing you go and visit,” continued the 34-year-old.

Recalling her time with Robin on the set of 1999’s Bicentennial Man, Zelda stated, “That was when I was old enough to really understand that there was a whole bunch of jobs you could also do. And that set was really beautiful.”

Sharing her views on her late father’s movie director Chris Columbus, Zelda mentioned, “He runs a really wonderful set and he's such a kind human that I think you weren't walking into a space that felt tense as well.”

“So, really, it gives you a false sense of security in our industry because then you go and you're like, ‘Oh, none of these things get to be made anymore, like these huge sets,’” she added.

Meanwhile, Zelda opened up about making her directorial debut with the zombie-themed movie, Lisa Frankenstein, which is slated to release in theatres on February 9.

Earlier in December 2023, Zelda informed PEOPLE about how she and her family would spend time with Robin in spite of his busy acting schedule.

“Cooking together was a big part of our family. We would eat together every Tuesday, however many family members were in town,” she remarked.