Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar defend Taylor Swift’s frequent NFL presence

Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar supports Taylor Swift’s NFL presence

Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar are all in for Taylor Swift’s NFL attendance.



The two attacked the toxic individuals who have been attacking Taylor Swift for appearing on screen during her football lover Travis Kelce's games.

“What are you so pissed about?” Goldberg asked on Wednesday’s episode of The View of men being angry at Swift in the stands during games.

“Why are you so mad? There is so, so many things to be angry at in this world. Why are these men toxically masculine?”

In response, co-host Sara Haines of Goldberg speculated that Swift didn't "fit these traditional roles" as the NFL has historically been a "no girls allowed" environment.

“Here comes Taylor Swift. She has more money; therefore, more power. She’s more famous, and she’s coming in to see her boyfriend in his home,” Haines said.

The Grammy winner's "appearance" in an unconventional role, she continued, is "very uncomfortable for some people."

However, Behar, 81, underlined that this category of people should also consult a therapist. At first, she sympathised with some of these men, for whom "things have not gone their way" with the growth of feminism.

“These guys need some therapy,” Behar said. “Go get a shrink! I mean, they don’t consider it masculine to be in therapy. It is not about masculine [or] feminine, it is about your brain, and so they need some help, and that’s why I feel sorry for them.”

In addition, Sunny Hostin referred to the critics of Swift's attendance at football games as a "weirdo group."

“If they show her for 25 seconds enjoying and supporting her partner, I don’t know what’s wrong with that,” Hostin, 55, added.

The 34-year-old singer of Blank Space has been making headlines more than usual in the past several months after she started supporting her 34-year-old teammate, Kelce, during his Kansas City Chiefs games.