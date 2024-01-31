Katie Price shares emotional message for daughter Princess

She shares Junior Andre and Princess Andre her ex-husband Peter Andre

Katie Price has hinted at her desire for her daughters to remember her as a "strong" mother who persevered through tough times and did everything for them.

The former glamour model, 45, has five children, including Harvey Price, 21. She shares Junior Andre, 18, and Princess Andre, 16, her ex-husband Peter Andre, 50.

She welcomed her youngest kids Bunny Hayler, nine, and Jett Hayler, 10, with her most recent ex-husband Kieran Hayler, 36.

On her Instagram Story, Katie shared a message, seemingly reflecting on her daughters Princess and Bunny. The post featured a quote about parenthood, indicating her contemplation about her role as a parent to her children.



The quote that was shared by Katie on the platform earlier read: "I want my daughter to be able to say 'my mom was a strong mom. I am who I am because of her. She never gave up, even when things got tough. She did it all for me'."