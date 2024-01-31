Prince Harry anticipates another big blow amid financial woes

Prince Harry has been called out for portraying himself as a 'victim' in his explosive tell-all memoir, Spare.

Edward Charles Featherstone, a pseudonym chosen by the Duke of Sussex's former friend, recently spoke to The Mirror and said, "It is disappointing to see Harry portraying himself being the victim when he's the furthest thing from a victim."

He added, "It really just says get over yourself, you're not a victim and you were part of a noble cause as the torch bearer of the Invictus and what you're doing now and what you're doing to your family is, I think, inappropriate."

Edward further claimed that he wrote a letter to Harry, which he will publish in the near future.

He shared, "Whether I do it lowkey on the H2Z website or the Rude Chronicles website, or whether I do it slightly more upbeat and take a page in the LA Times remains to be seen. But at some point, I will probably publish that letter."

These comments came after Harry and Meghan's Archewell Productions manager Bennett Levine confirmed that he was quitting his role amid their serious financial woes.

Bennett announced his exit on social media, writing, "I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position at Cinetic Media."



As per the recent report, the California-based couple, who stepped down from their senior royal positions in 2020, is dealing with some crucial challenges lately, such as the deadline to "produce content and impress Netflix" before their deal ends in 2025.