Lahore schools' timing changed

Children walking to school in heavy smog in Lahore, Pakistan, November 6, 2017. — AFP/File

LAHORE: The local administration Wednesday announced amended timing for schools in Punjab’s capital.

The regular classes at the boys' schools across the provincial capital will commence at 8:30am and conclude at 2:30pm, as per a notification issued on Wednesday.

The academic session at the girls' schools will continue from 8:15am to 2:15pm. According to the new schedule, boys' schools will conclude their classes at 12:15pm, and girls' schools will be closed at 12 noon on Friday.

The administration also changed the timings for those schools where classes are held in double shifts.

As per the changed schedule, the aforementioned schools will commence their first shift at 7:45am and conclude at 12:15pm. The second shift will continue from 12:30pm to 5pm, it added.

On Fridays, the second shift will be continued from 2pm to 5:30pm.

The amended schedule will come into effect from February 1.

Earlier in the month, the province's educational institutions were closed for a week and exams were postponed in light of the prevailing cold wave and smog issue.