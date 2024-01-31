Meghan Markle defended against 'dangerous' online abuse

Journalist Liz Jones defended Meghan Markle over a rising influx of 'foul' online abuse, saying she felt enrage after seeing the cruel words about the Duchess following her trip to Jamaica with her husband Prince Harry.



The Duchess of Sussex, who recently stepped out in Jamaica with the Duke, has been widely targeted by online trolls as the couple's appearance was not very well received by many social media users.

Taking to her Daily Mail column, Ms Jones wrote: "Over the last few days, reading the foul online missives about Meghan in response to her and Harry’s trip to a film premiere in Jamaica, I am now convinced Meghan was telling the truth when she said she felt unable to go on."



The journalist also expressed her feelings about Meghan's wedding into the royal family, saying that she was very happy to "welcome Meghan into the Royal Family" when they first announced their relationship in November 2016.



"If Meghan is reading even a fraction of the online abuse aimed at her, I wonder how she is able to function at all. You might say, well, don’t read it, but these barbs have a way of finding their target, seeping under a door," the journalist claimed.



She went on admitting the truth about Meghan's move, writing: "Yes, Meghan has made mistakes and not everyone likes her. But the level of abuse is unlike any I have come across online, even compared to the vitriol aimed at vivisectionists or paedophiles. The barrage is unrelenting. This could destroy her."



Jones, referring to Meghan's previous comment, added: "The rise of the anonymous, entirely unfettered and unregulated troll is much more dangerous than any speeding paparazzi. It really has to stop."