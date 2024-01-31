Kim Kardashian panics over 'crazy' psoriasis: 'Don't know what's happening'

Kim Kardashian shares pictures of skin disease on Instagram

Kim Kardashian recently opened up about her psoriasis flare-up, a skin disease which results in rash, and itchy patches.

The SKIMS founder took to Instagram on Tuesday, January 30, showcasing her skin condition, zooming in on large scaly areas on her skin.

She explicitly asked her 364 million Instagram followers: “How crazy is my psoriasis right now guys,” pointing towards a red patch on her calf, the 43-year-old said: “It’s like all up my leg and I don’t know what’s happening but I got to figure this out… this is crazy.”

The reality TV star admitted that she’s still trying to figure “what triggered the flare-up,” claiming that she hasn’t made any changes to her current diet.

The Keeping up with the Kardashians star also offered an insight into one of her major skin breakouts in 2022.

Kim opened up about dealing with the disease on her own, and looking for relative treatments, mentioning: “I’ve tried everything.”

Speaking of the disease, she noted: “Now I can tell it’s going down my leg and up my leg and all up my thigh."

“I just know it’s time to figure this out.”

The TV personality joked ahead of the Valentine’s Day, claiming: “Wait am I tripping or is my psoriasis in the shape of a heart for Valentine’s Day,” adding, “Lucky me, I have a heart-shaped psoriasis.”