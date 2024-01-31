Disney+ heats up K-drama scene with mystery thriller 'Wonderful World'





Disney+ is further expanding its global content library with the acquisition of the highly anticipated Korean drama series Wonderful World.

This marks the latest addition to the streaming platform's growing collection of K-dramas, which have become increasingly popular with international audiences in recent years.

Wonderful World is a gripping mystery thriller that tells the story of Eun Soo-hyun, a successful psychology professor and writer whose life is shattered by the tragic murder of her son.

Consumed by grief and rage, Soo-hyun embarks on a quest for revenge, determined to bring the perpetrators to justice. However, her pursuit of vengeance leads her down a dark and dangerous path, forcing her to confront her demons and the true meaning of justice.

The series stars veteran actress Kim Nam-joo, who delivers a powerful performance as the grief-stricken and vengeful Soo-hyun. Kim is joined by rising star Cha Eun-woo, who plays Gwon Seon-yul, a medical school dropout with a mysterious past who becomes Soo-hyun's unlikely confidante.

The series is written by Kim Ji-eun, the screenwriter behind the hit drama Lie After Lie, and directed by Lee Seung-yeong, who helmed the popular series Voice 2.

The series is set to premiere on Disney+ on March 1, 2024, and is expected to be a major draw for K-drama fans around the world.

The series is being produced by YG Entertainment, one of the largest entertainment companies in South Korea.