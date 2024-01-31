Leonardo DiCaprio shocks in radical transformation for new role in Anderson's film

Leonardo DiCaprio has been captured on set, undergoing a remarkable transformation for his role under the direction of Paul Thomas Anderson.

Leonardo recently overlooked for an Oscar nomination in the acclaimed Killers of the Flower Moon, was seen sporting an unrecognizable appearance in photos.



In these revealing images, DiCaprio dons a disheveled costume, featuring a dirtied bathrobe paired with jeans, oversized sunglasses, and a grey beanie, portraying a character seemingly fallen on hard times.

The actor, renowned for his chameleon-like ability to inhabit diverse roles, was photographed alongside director Paul Thomas Anderson in the Northern California town of Eureka during the film's production.

DiCaprio's character is captured in a moment of apparent defeat, making a call on a payphone and sinking to the floor with a defeated expression on his face.

Cameras captured the actor outside a grocery store, where he reached his hand across the cement.

After a momentary setback, he demonstrated resilience, getting back on his feet and striding across the pavement with a determined air.

The 49-year-old actor, adorned with a single black backpack slung over his shoulder, added a quirky touch with a pink backpack clipped to his belongings during the shooting of BC Project.

Behind the scenes, when the cameras weren't rolling, DiCaprio engaged in conversations with director Paul Thomas Anderson.

The duo was observed sitting down together, with Anderson providing some guidance, as evidenced by the notes on his iPad.

While the plot of the film remains shrouded in secrecy, recent reports from Deadline unveiled additional star power with Sean Penn and Regina Hall joining the cast.

Set in contemporary times, BC Project is a creation of Anderson himself, who serves as the writer, producer, and director.

The cast is expected to bring depth to the storyline, with the film's budget reportedly nearing the impressive sum of $100 million, according to Variety.