Coronation Street enlists Peaky Blinder for intense twist in Harvey Gaskell's Jailbreak

Peaky Blinders star Ian Peck takes on key role in Coronation Street.

Ian Peck is slated to make a brief yet impactful appearance in a couple of upcoming episodes on Coronation Street, where he will take on the role of John Perry.

Reports from The Sun indicate that a devious plan, hatched by characters Harvey Gaskell (Will Mellor) and Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson), will involve framing John as the fall guy to secure Harvey's freedom.

Currently away filming these gripping scenes for the ITV soap, Ian Peck, known for his previous role as Curly in Peaky Blinders, is set to bring his versatile talent to the Weatherfield streets.

With an impressive acting portfolio, including appearances in Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows as a Death Eater, His Dark Materials, and Lady Chatterley's Lover, Ian Peck's addition to the cast is generating buzz among fans.

Meanwhile, Will Mellor, recognized for his role in Two Pints of Lager, returned to the show earlier this year after portraying the menacing drug lord Harvey Gaskell from 2021 to 2022.

The return of Damon Hay's character, as confirmed by producer Iain Macleod, is poised to be fueled by a thirst for revenge against Adam Barlow.

Macleod also hinted at potential complications, revealing that the gangster has spent months harboring feelings for Sarah, which could spell trouble for Adam.

Expressing his excitement about joining the series, Will Mellor shared, "I'm honoured to be asked to come into Coronation Street; it's such an iconic show and has been a huge part of my family life."

Celebrating a remarkable 32-year journey in the world of acting, Ian Peck expresses joy at fulfilling his mother's dream for him to join Coronation Street.



