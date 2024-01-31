Emma Stone reacts to Poor Things’ Oscar nomination as a producer

File Footage

Emma Stone has recently opened up about her movie, Poor Things being nominated for best picture by the Academy Awards.



“I'm so grateful, I feel so lucky,” said the producer of Poor Things movie who also acted in it.

However, speaking on Good Morning America, Emma stated, “The best picture thing, we worked on this movie for such a long time. For the whole crew and cast, we're very excited.”

“It's kind of amazing to get to have the opportunity to be a little bit more than kind of the feeling like a cog in a machine,” remarked the La La Land actress.

Emma mentioned, “I think, as an actor, you're auditioning. You get cast in a part, and you just want to do all that you can to live up to that part, and that still is completely true.”

“But with producing, getting to weigh in on so many different aspects and be there from the ground up and help put it all together is really extremely fulfilling and really crazy to see a movie come to fruition when you've been there since the beginning,” confessed the Easy A actress.

Meanwhile, Emma also reunited with The Help co-star Bryce Dallas on GMA set.

“I am so excited to see you! I'm so happy!” said Emma while she hugged Bryce.