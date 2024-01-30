Sydney Sweeney shares she’s offering ‘dream car’ to her avid fan: Watch

Sydney Sweeney opens up about her love for cars on social media

Sydney Sweeney has recently shared her love for cars by collaborating with Ford Mustang to give her custom-designed car.



On Tuesday, the Euphoria star took to Instagram and announced the giveaway in a video featuring her designed “perfect Mustang” inspired by her Brittany Blue 1966 Mustang.

In the clip, Sydney began, “In my dreams, I can picture the perfect Mustang. And, guess what? My dream car can be yours!”

“After working on my vintage mustang, I know that no detail is too small,” remarked the 26-year-old.

She added, “This car is full of surprises.”

Sydney spoke to Cosmopolitan about her partnership with Ford Mustang, explaining, “It's everything that is me. It's a mixture between me as Syd, my vintage 1964 Half Mustang that I have, and just put it into this car.”



“So, the exterior is this Robin's Egg Blue, which is also my favourite colour, but it matches my original Mustang,” stated the two-time Emmy nominee.

Sydney pointed out, “And then you have my bolt heart logo, which I'm so excited to see an actual tangible version of. We have my name on the engine, which is insane cause it's also gonna be on someone else's engine.”

“And then you have the custom rims, which are actually really close and similar to the original rims on my Britney Mustang,” she told the outlet.

Sydney added, “That just made me remember being back home, looking up at the sky, seeing all the star lights, and just feeling safe.”

“I wanted a car that gives you that personal experience as well,” concluded the actress.