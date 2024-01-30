Lili Reinhart ‘pushed beyond limits’ as she reveals alopecia diagnosis

Lili Reinhart revealed that she is undergoing red light therapy for her alopecia

Lili Reinhart is struggling to stay positive amid a series of health problems.

The Riverdale alum revealed that she was recently diagnosed with alopecia – another hit in the midst of her deteriorating mental health.

Taking to her TikTok Monday, the 27-year-old actress revealed the news while undergoing red light therapy for her recent diagnosis.

“Was just diagnosed with alopecia in the midst of a major depressive episode,” she wrote over a video of her sitting underneath a red light lamp.

In the clip, Reinhart mouthed along to an audio of a man saying, “I’m pushed beyond limits of what a person should be pushed to endure.”

Trying her best to address the situation with a bit of humour, she further captioned the post,” Red light therapy is my new best friend” along with the hashtag “mental health.”

In May 2021, Reinhart opened up about her mental health struggles on her social media, admitting, “Some days I feel really defeated by my depression… It’s an exhausting battle that I’ve been fighting for 11 years.”

Reinhart was also diagnosed with OCD as a child and has admitted to suffering debilitating panic attacks.