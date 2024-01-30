Adele dishes out details about new intense fitness plan to feel her best

Adele reflects on her workout routine

Adele has recently dished out details about her workout routine.

Speaking to Desert Island Discs, the Hello hit-maker said, “I have done absolutely nothing since last weekend. I am back at my gym grind like nobody's business.”

“I am doing two or three sessions a day. My back is getting rock solid again. I can move mountains with my bum. That is all I have done,” revealed the songstress.

Although Adele had been stringent with her exercise routine six days a week, the singer led herself to indulge on Sundays with her favourite takeaways.

Interestingly, from Monday to Saturday, Adele followed a strict diet and exercise schedule as she wanted to look her best.

“I gave up drinking, coffee and all the fun things being an adult allows you to do. I was so boring,” remarked the songstress.

Adele mentioned, “So, on my last break I was like, 'I will have a glass of wine and four espressos'. So now I am back on shows, I am only allowing myself to drink on Sundays.”

“But it is okay. Four or five white wine spritzers get me absolutely hammered and also I order McDonalds and forget the next day so it doesn't really count,” she added.

Meanwhile, Adele did make some changes after her son, Angelo was born 10 years ago.

The singer decided to lose seven stone in a move that changed not just her body, but also her mind.