Daisy Ridley speaks up about her mental health struggles after joining Star Wars

Daisy Ridley dishes out her mental health and therapy after joining Star Wars franchise

Daisy Ridley has recently opened up about suffering from anxiety after joining Star Wars franchise.

In a new interview with Inverse, Daisy revealed her life changed after being offered the role as Rey in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

“Understand the scale,” recalled the actress while speaking to J.J. Abrams.

At the time, Daisy said, “‘This is not a role in a movie. This is a religion for people. It changes things on a level that is inconceivable.’”

The actress, who is currently promoting her new movie, Sometimes I Think About Dying, explained she was “coping fine” with the pressure but she felt isolated at the time.

“For friends and family, or any people who see something in a slightly different way than you do, there’s this projection of you, and you in that world, and how it feels to do this and that,” stated the Chaos Walking actress.

Daisy pointed out, “And you’re like, ‘Well, actually, I’m just a human being, separate from that.’ It’s quite this wrestle, of the reality and the fantasy that’s often projected onto you.”

Earlier, the actress disclosed that her anxiety got so bad she developed “hoes in her stomach wall” after The Last Jedi premiere in 2017.

Daisy took a six-month sabbatical due to her health scare before filming The Rise of the Skywalker, which premiered in 2019.

“After the last Star Wars came out and everything was quiet, I was like, I was grieving,” she remarked.

Daisy mentioned that the pandemic was “helpful” in a way the actress never expected.

The actress previously spoke up about her mental health in a 2020 interview with Glamour UK after the success.

“I went to therapy for a bit, which was great because a lot of it was about feeling out of control, cause I’m quite controlling in that I like to know what’s going on and suddenly you’re in a situation where you have no idea what’s going on,” added Daisy.