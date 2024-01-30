Taylor Swift refers to boyfriend Travis Kelce’s father Ed as ‘dad’

Taylor Swift cheered on Travis Kelce from the VIP suite alongside Ed, Donna, and Jason Kelce

Taylor Swift doesn’t need a wedding band to become a part of the Kelce clan.

In fact, the international pop sensation, 34, has already found her place in her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s family as she was heard affectionately referring to the NFL star’s father, Ed Kelce, as “dad.”

A video circulating social media showed the trio looking for Travis on the field of the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, when Taylor asked Donna, “Do we have a dad?” before finding Ed following closely behind them.

“We have a dad, we have Jason,” Taylor announced as the group walked through the field, continuing their search for the Chiefs’ tight end.

However, when a stadium employee tried to heard them in one direction, Taylor – seemingly overwhelmed – put her trust in Donna, placing herself behind the Kelce family matriarch and declaring, “I’m gonna do what she does.”

Eventually, the multi-Grammy winner was able to find her beau, who was ready to receive her with open arms as they shared a kiss.



Fans were delighted to see Taylor’s dynamics with the Kelce family, with one commenter teasing, “She was trying something new and staying with the adult. She’s so baby”.

“She feels safe in their family,” another gushed.