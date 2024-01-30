Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce ‘extremely dedicated’ to careers amid potential clash

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were revelling in their love story as fans witnessed the lovebirds share a sweet PDA-filled moment following the game on Sunday.



In February, the Kansas City Chiefs will be taking on the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LVII and the couple is excited for what it holds for the KC tight-end. Meanwhile, Swift is enjoying the success of her Eras Tour and its film that has been making headlines since it began last year.

Apart from their professional life, it seems that their love lives are also thriving, dished an insider to Entertainment Tonight.

“Taylor and Travis are so excited that the Chiefs and Travis are heading to the Super Bowl,” the source said.

“They’re very in love and Taylor is super proud of him. They’re both extremely dedicated and hardworking and understand each other. They are relishing in this moment.”

The comments come amid speculations if the Grammy-winning musician will be able to attend the big event as her Eras tour resumes.

The Bad Blood singer, who is nominated in six categories, is slated to attend the 66th annual GRAMMY Awards on Sunday, February 4, 2024.

She will then head off to Tokyo, Japan, for her four sold-out shows, with her final performance taking place on February 10. One user did the math to see if Swift can actually be in attendance.

It remains to be seen what the future entails.