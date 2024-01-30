Meghan Markle's new role confirmed as King Charles, Kate step back from royal duties?

Meghan Markle's new role confirmed as King Charles, Kate Middleton step back from duties

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle seems to be delighted as she is reportedly being offered "dream role" amid king Charles and Kate Middleton's temporary exit from the royal duties.

The Duchess of Sussex, who's struggling to make Hollywood comeback after Spotify snub, may shine her character again in a blockbuster spinoff of her hit show Suits.



The Duchess of Sussex is said to be offered the opportunity to make her debut as a Hollywood director on at least one episode of the legal drama’s new series, which has reportedly been greenlit by NBCUniversal under the working title Suits: Los Angeles.



Senior network executives are reportedly in talks with powerhouse talent agency WME, which represents Meghan.

Several episodes of the show have already been written by Meghan’s friend Aaron Korsch, who created the original drama that ran for nine seasons from 2011 to 2019.



"Meghan is in a commanding position. They want to expand a successful franchise in which she has a ready-made fan base of millions worldwide. They want her back and they are prepared to pay what it takes to get he," a source told Daily Express, adding that they suggested an official announcement could follow as early as next month.

Suits, which topped America’s TV download chart for an astonishing fifteen consecutive weeks, sparked rumours that the mother-of-three might return to her role as paralegal Rachel Zane.



To a question about the Duchess's return, Meghan's former co-star Patrick J. Adams said after this month’s Golden Globes: "Sure. Mike and Rachel in Seattle. (Where they ended up before Meghan left the show to marry Prince Harry). They gotta come down to LA, they gotta fix some stuff."



In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Meghan appeared ducking the direct question, saying: "It was a great show to work on, such a great cast and crew. We had a really fun time. I was on it for seven seasons, so quite a bit."

The new show, according to Express US, will feature a female lead who bears both an uncanny resemblance to Meghan’s previous character Rachel and has been described by studio insiders as "tailor-made" and a "dream role" for the Duchess.