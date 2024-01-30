Why Travis Kelce's family don't see Taylor Swift as a 'superstar'

Travis Kelce celebrated his AFC Championship victory with Taylor Swift and his family

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had "the best night ever" after the Kansas City Chiefs athlete won the AFC Championship game.

An insider close to the loved-up couple told People that the mood was sky-high as Kelce marked his win with his brother Jason Kelce, parents and of course his superstar girlfriend Swift.

"It was the best night ever," adding that the "whole family was so, so excited and riding a high."

"Their phones were blowing up all night with congrats. The energy on the field was just insane," the source elaborated.

"To be going to Vegas now is indescribable,"the insider.

"Having his family there, all his best friends and managers, and of course, Taylor, celebrating with him was very special."

Dishing out on the singer's dynamic with her boyfriend and his family, the source went on to share that the couple share a 'genuine' relationship with the pair supporting each other in their work.

"It’s obvious, isn’t it? They’re genuinely happy together," the source added.

"She’s there to support him and cheer him on, and she’s fit in seamlessly with everyone he loves."

The insider went on to elaborte that Kelce's family see the singer as their own rather than a global star, shedding light on their close relationship.

"They don't see her as 'Taylor Swift' the superstar," the source concluded.