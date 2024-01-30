Megan Thee Stallion's wardrobe malfunction ignites feud with Nicki Minaj during 'Hiss' promotion

Megan Thee Stallion encounters wardrobe malfunction while striking Poses in dazzling outfit promoting latest single Hiss.



The spotlight on Megan's style choices follows the release of Nicki Minaj's diss track, Big Foot, on Sunday night, where she targeted Megan's alleged secret cosmetic surgery.

In the heavily scrutinizing song, the 41-year-old rapper questioned, "Um, why did you lie about your lipo?"

The lyrics escalated further with the line, "F**kin' your best friend man is crazy, you the type, though."

The 28-year-old rapper stirred up social media frenzy with the release of her music video, featuring apparent references mocking Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty.

The once amicable relationship between the two artists has soured since Megan incorporated the lyric, These individuals aren't upset with Megan; they're upset with Megan's Law, alluding to the U.S. legislation mandating law enforcement to disclose information about registered sex offenders to the public.

The rap queen took to Instagram to repost supportive messages from her loyal 'Barbz' in the midst of the ongoing beef with Megan.

In a screenshot of a RocNation ad promoting Megan's new song, Nicki commented on the amount spent, saying, "Spending SOOOOOOOO MUCH MONEY. but she’s the lil broke independent artist."

Engaging with her 28.1 million followers, she dismissed critics, stating, "Desiree, you gotta let it go, baby. The world knows she’s ass & can’t rap. Stop fkng trying to make fetch happen."

Bragging about her own success, Nicki added, "I just put out a song with NOOOOOO promo. No video. It’s alrdy #2."

Amidst Nicki's recent jabs, fans flooded her posts with comments, with one fan expressing, "Pass the popcorn cause I really like rap beef."