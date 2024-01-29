Taylor Swift shuts down angry Raven fans hurling abuses at her

Taylor Swift is shaking it off.
After her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s team the Kansas City Chiefs secured a huge victory against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, fuming Ravens fans hurled abuses at the international pop star as she walked through the M&T Bank Stadium.
“You did that s**t,” one fan raged in a video circulating social media, while another chimed in, “Hey Taylor, you’re ruining football.”
Another voice could be heard saying, “f*** you.”
However, Taylor brushed off the hate – still riding the high from the Chiefs’ conference championship win which propelled the team into the Superbowl.
With a tinge of joy in her voice, she simply replied “I didn’t do anything,” as she walked past the hecklers alongside her pal Brittany Mahomes.
The multi-Grammy-winner even gave the crowd a little wave – clearly unfazed by the insults directed at her.
Swift has attended a total of 12 NFL games in support of Kelce – the Chiefs’ tight end – ever since their romance sparked last summer.
With increasing coverage around their relationship, Swift has been accused of being too distracting for avid football fans.
