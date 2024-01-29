 
Taylor Swift shuts down angry Raven fans hurling abuses at her

Taylor Swift was cheering on NFL boyfriend Travis Kelce for the fateful Chiefs vs game Sunday

By Christina Harrold
January 29, 2024
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrated the Chiefs' win with a headline-making kiss on the field

Taylor Swift is shaking it off.

After her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s team the Kansas City Chiefs secured a huge victory against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, fuming Ravens fans hurled abuses at the international pop star as she walked through the M&T Bank Stadium.

“You did that s**t,” one fan raged in a video circulating social media, while another chimed in, “Hey Taylor, you’re ruining football.”

Another voice could be heard saying, “f*** you.”

However, Taylor brushed off the hate – still riding the high from the Chiefs’ conference championship win which propelled the team into the Superbowl.

With a tinge of joy in her voice, she simply replied “I didn’t do anything,” as she walked past the hecklers alongside her pal Brittany Mahomes.

The multi-Grammy-winner even gave the crowd a little wave – clearly unfazed by the insults directed at her.

Swift has attended a total of 12 NFL games in support of Kelce – the Chiefs’ tight end – ever since their romance sparked last summer.

With increasing coverage around their relationship, Swift has been accused of being too distracting for avid football fans.