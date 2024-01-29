Princess Kate 'entitled' to keep her medical issues 'private'

File Footage

Princess Kate's decision to keep her medical issues private has been defended by a royal expert.



For the unversed, the Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from abdominal surgery.

Speaking of Catherine's health condition, royal commentator Michael Cole told GB News that this is still a "serious matter."

He added, "They don’t keep you in hospital that long for a minor complaint. The press office of Kensington Palace has issued no further information as to the real cause for the surgery."



However, he said, “That’s right and proper. She’s entitled to her privacy. She has a wife, a mother, a daughter and a sister."

"Like any woman, she’s entitled to keep private medical information to herself," the royal expert shared.

Earlier, another royal expert, Daniela Elser, criticised Princess Kate, saying she had missed a 'huge opportunity' to raise awareness about her medical problem like King Charles.

Daniela wrote in her article for news.com.au that the mother-of-three "really botched her handling of her hospital stay."