Bianca Censori life choices ‘dictated’ by manipulator Kanye West, insider reveals

The rapper tied the knot with the Australian beauty in December 2022

Kanye West is a controlling husband.

The rapper has reportedly restricted his wife Bianca Censori on social media usage as he believes negative comments can affect her insider claim.

According to sources, her friends suspect it may be another tactic to further 'isolate' her.

Earlier reports highlighted ongoing concerns from her friends who fear the 46-year-old rapper is manipulating his so-called 'wife.' Many believe that his recent actions continue to underscore a pattern of 'controlling' behaviour.

Despite interventions staged by the architectural designer's loved ones, expressing concerns about her relationship with the rapper and his 'controlling ways,' Kanye West seems to have influenced her attitude towards social media.

'Bianca has always had social media and she was active on it – until she married Kanye,' an insider exclusively told DailyMail.

'He doesn’t want her to have it because he thinks that it will hurt her if she had to read the nasty things that people say.

'He convinced her that, since she is a star now, she has to remain a mystery and it is creepy to those who know her as it feels like another form of control.'

However, friends have taken issue with the fact the rapper, who goes by the name Ye, is posting racy images of his wife on his own Instagram account - despite allegedly claiming she needs protection.

The insider added: 'He is pushing her nakedness all over his own [account] so that he can control her narrative. It is disturbing, and by shutting her off from the world he is causing her to become more and more isolated.'

Friends are said to be stunned to see the usually assertive designer going along with Kanye's demands as the source stressed: 'This strong Bianca that was not going to deal with his s*** anymore has seemingly vanished once again.

'She is wearing what he wants, going where he wants and doing what he wants because she really has no other choice. She went from being his designer to his wife, which is unfortunately, not a paid position. She’s trapped.'

Back in October, it was revealed that the Grammy-winning rapper had instructed his wife to 'never speak' - and issued her a set of rules to live by, including specific foods she can eat and what she can wear.

The rapper tied the knot with the Australian beauty in December 2022, and often made it to the negative headlines as he kept sharing explicit photos of his wife on social media.

