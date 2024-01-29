The Boys star Erin Moriarty 'left broken' over Megyn Kelly harassment

The Boys star Erin Moriarty calls Megyn Kelly out for public harassment

The Boys star Erin Moriarty left Instagram after the TV personality Megyn Kelly made jokes about the actress’ appearance.

In a recent episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, Kelly shared pictures of Moriarty, claiming to have altered her face because of "obsessive cosmetic procedures".

The host moved forward with the segment, revealing that Moriarty had “completely changed her face,” while displaying two of the American actress’ pictures.

The actress took to her Instagram to address the insult that she had faced at the hands of the host, calling Kelly out for “horrific allegations” and labeling the segment as “misinformed” as well as “inaccurate.”

She further enlightened that she’ll be going for an “extensive if not permanent break,” sharing, “I saw the comments, scathing enough to just turn my comments off. But this is becoming harassment.”

The 29-year-old actress claimed: “I remember leaving and feeling pretty.”

“I came running to [the makeup artists] and I showed up in tears after what had happened that day and I left feeling better simply because I felt like they had reduced my lack of sleep and worked their magic wands,” she added.

Erin also spoke of her reaction, admitting that she had been publicly “harassed” and that the reaction had “broken” her heart.